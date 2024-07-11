Calling all Swifties ... come along to this event in Falkirk area later this month
Taking place in Falkirk district later this month, it will be a chance to hunt for swifts around a picturesque village.
Unfortunately, for the many fans of the singing icon, it’s not the Taylor variety but those with feathers … although did we not see Ms Swift in a very fetching pink boa at a recent concert in her The Eras Tour?
The Swift Walk is being organised by Falkirk Council’s ranger service and the RSPB Scotland (Royal Society for the Protection of Birds).
It takes place in Airth on Thursday, July 25 at 8pm.
Those going along are asked to meet in front of Airth Primary School.
A spokesperson said: “We are looking for keen eyed volunteers to help us find swift nests within the village.
"We will also learn lots of interesting facts about the lives of these amazing little birds.”
