Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A packed day of events is planned for this weekend as Falkirk celebrates our Armed Forces and the animals who support them.

Organised by the Ancre Somme Association Scotland in partnership with Falkirk Council, Armed Forces and Purple Poppy Day begins with a parade from the bandstand at the east end of Falkirk’s High Street to Callendar Park where all the action will then take place throughout the day.

The parade, which begins at 9.30am, will be led by Balaklava Pipes and Drums along with Bo’ness Community Accordion Band.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those taking part include the Lord Lieutenant of Stirling and Falkirk Alan Simpson, Major Donnie Harris, the Polish Consulate and MP Euan Stainbank. ASA president Billy Buchanan will be a flag bearer along with Armed Forces champion James McAleese, and Purple Poppy Champion Lorraine Lees will also be there with the charity’s mascot. Sea cadets and Warrant Officer Ryan McCotter will also parade.

The Balaklava Pipes and Drums will lead Saturday's parade. Pic: Contributed

Following a welcome from Billy Buchanan, a Purple Poppy bench will be unveiled with Lorraine Lees giving a talk on the work of the charity which recognises the commitment shown by animals which have served and continue to serve alongside our Armed Forces, before the Lord Lieutenant pays tribute to those who serve.

From 10.30am until 4pm there will be a packed programme which gets underway with a display from Police Scotland’s dog section.

Entertainment will include Balaklava Pipes and Drums, Bo’ness Community Accordion Band, Georgina & Kristina McKenzie, Jump n Jive Dancers, Jenkins Highland Dancers and Artesan Band.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be lots of military vehicles on display while the Scottish Landrover Club will host events around 11am and 2pm. There will also be military re-enactment and a flight simulator to try out.

Purple Poppy champion Lorraine Lees. Pic: Contributed

A dog show will take place around 12.30pm along with other events involving our four-legged friends throughout the day.

Encouraging people to come along, Billy Buchanan said "The Purple Poppy remembers animals that serve our nation, we are also celebrating Armed Forces Day.