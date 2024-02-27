Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The youngsters are working on their Mark Scott Leadership for Life award which involves them organising a community event.

Diana Kaliukeviciute, who is in 6th year at Falkirk High, said: “We will be hosting a community walk on Saturday, March 2. Our goal is to bring the community together and engage in physical activity.

“This day is one of our three events as we will be hosting: we also plan a sports event for primary schools and one for secondary schools.

The community event will take place in Callendar Park. Pic: Michael Gillen

"We strongly believe that playing sports and getting out of the house is vital for kids physical and mental health and can have a very strong impact on them. Our intention is that we invite along clubs to host taster sessions for the kids and that hopefully enough kids are interested that they can begin attending these sessions.”

The community walk will be in Callendar Park from 10am to 1pm and people only need to turn up to take part or they can book in advance through this link.