Callendar House to be lit up purple for epilepsy awareness

Callendar House will be lit up purple.

The House is among the 46 buildings and landmarks around Scotland that will be lit up purple to support Epilepsy Scotland’s Paint the Town Purple campaign.

Wallace Tower in Ayr, OVO Hydro in Glasgow, King’s Theatre in Edinburgh will also join the awareness campaign and turn purple.

Epilepsy Scotland’s Chief Executive, Lesslie Young said: “This year’s Purple Day is set to be the biggest yet. We are delighted so many landmarks across Scotland are supporting our Paint the Town Purple campaign. These displays help us raise awareness of the condition with the aim of diminishing the social stigma that surrounds it.”

Epilepsy is the most common serious neurological disorder and is known to cause repeated seizures which start in the brain. Epilepsy Scotland estimates that around 55,000 Scots are currently affected by the condition.

Young says: “Sadly, epilepsy is still a misunderstood condition. Awareness days such as Purple Day are a great opportunity for people to learn more about epilepsy, how it affects people, raise awareness of one of the most common neurological conditions in the world and help diminish the social stigma that surrounds it.

“We hope to see people sharing photos of their own purple day activities as well as pictures of landmarks and buildings being lit up purple on Purple Day.”

The Purple Day campaign has been supported by celebrities such as singer-songwriter KT Tunstall, TV and radio presenters Edith Bowman and Jennifer Reach, comedians Ashley Storrie and Janey Godley, Scot Squad actor Manjot Sumal, Sports presenter David Tanner and Britain’s Got Talent star Edward Reid.

Purple Day is also encouraging the public to get involved by organises several events such as a quiz night and coffee morning, or taking part in sponsored run, walk, cycle or swim.

The Purple Day was founded in 2008 by a nine-year-old Canadian girl Cassidy Megan, as a great opportunity to get people talking about epilepsy and dismiss the myths and stigma often associated with the disorder.