As well as special crafting fit for a king or queen, there will be storytelling sessions on Sunday, May 7, as well as another chance to take part on Saturday, May 27.

Children between the ages of four and eight will have the opportunity to create their own majestic crowns using jewels and sparkly decorations that will make their creations shine. The Fairytale Queen will also delight youngsters with her captivating storytelling, taking them on a magical journey to far-off lands and kingdoms.

"We are thrilled to offer this unique experience for children to explore their creativity and imaginations," said the Fairytale Queen. "We have carefully crafted this event to be both fun and educational, providing a wonderful opportunity for children to make new friends and have an unforgettable experience."

Jan Harrison, the Fairytale Queen, will be at Callendar House this weekend

The crafting and storytelling sessions will be at 2pm for children aged four to six, and 3.15pm for children aged six to eight. In addition, there will be some (cheap and very cheerful) jewellery for sale on the day.

Spaces for this event are limited, and tickets cost £6 per child. To secure your child's spot at the coronation crafting and story session, contact Jan Harrison at 07773 048948 or email [email protected]

