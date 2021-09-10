Call to Forth Valley parents to take young children for flu jabs

The call comes amid concerns immunity levels may be lower this year.

Flu vaccination clinics for this age group are now underway locally, and appointment letters have been sent out inviting parents and carers to come forward and get the free flu nasal spray for their children.

It is a quick and painless way of delivering the flu vaccine, and won’t give them flu.

A call has gone out to parents of 2-5 year olds to take them for flu jabs

Fiona Coan, NHS Forth Valley’s immunisation team manager, said: “It’s quick, painless and just feels like a tickle in their nose.”

The call was also backed by Nicola Steedman, deputy chief medical officer.

She added: “With public health restrictions in place last year, everybody, including young children were not exposed to the flu virus and are likely to have lower immunity to flu than in previous years.”

