Call to Falkirk OAPs to check they are not missing out on social security payments

A call has been made to OAPs to check they aren’t missing out on vital benefits.

By Allan Crow
Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 9:57 am
Updated Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 9:59 am

Martyn Day MP for Linlithgow and East Falkirk Constituency, said hundreds of local pensioners on low incomes are missing out on the social security payments which could lift them out of poverty.

An estimated £332m of Pension Credit - designed to boost the income of older people on a low State Pension and lift them out of poverty - goes unclaimed in Scotland every year.

It is also the route to keep a free TV licence if you are over 75.

Pensioners in Falkirk could be missing out on benefits they are entitled to

Mr Day is supporting Age Scotland’s new “Check in, Cash out” campaign, calling on local older people to find out if they are missing out on financial support available to help them live well in later life.

Older people, their families, and carers can call Age Scotland’s confidential 0800 12 44 222 helpline or by finding more information in their free social security information guides.

Martyn DayFalkirk