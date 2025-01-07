Call to Falkirk district residents to sign up for 2025 Race For Life with ‘early bird’ offer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Falkirk district residents are being urged to kick start the new year by signing up for Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life.

The charity’s much-loved event, which raises funds for life-saving research, is set to return to Falkirk later this year.

The local 2025 Race for Life events – a 3K, 5K and 10K – will take place at Callendar Park on Sunday, June 22.

And as an incentive for people to sign up for the fundraiser, anyone who does so in January can claim 50 per cent off the entry fee as part of an ‘early bird’ sale.

The Race for Life returns to Falkirk's Callendar Park in June 2025. (Pic: Scott Louden)

The event is open to people of all ages and abilities and aims to raise money enabling scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer in a bid to move closer to a world where everyone can live longer, better lives free from the fear of the disease.

Lisa Adams, Cancer Research UK’s spokeswoman in Scotland, said: “No matter how cancer affects us, life is worth racing for.

“Sadly nearly one in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime but all of us can help beat it. We’re proud that Race for Life has already helped double survival rates in the UK. Every penny raised at Race for Life truly makes a difference and powers progress.

“We’d love for as many people as possible to join us at Race for Life Falkirk. There is an event for everyone and we mean everyone. Our events are strictly non-competitive which means everyone can have a go- and love every minute. There’s no pressure to finish in a certain time, just give it what you can. Lace up and join in.

“January is the perfect time to commit to getting a little more active. Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, in it for the medals or just for the fun of fundraising, there is a place for everyone.”

Since it began in 1994, more than 10 million people have taken part in Race for Life, funding 30 years of hope and progress.

To enter, visit raceforlife.org. To claim 50 per cent off the entry fee in January, use the code RACE25NY.