Call for walkers to map ‘hidden’ West Lothian paths

The online Scottish Paths Map features hundreds of previously-hidden trails, including paths checked and recorded by more than 200 Ramblers volunteers across the nation.
The walking charity is now running a drive to recruit volunteers in a few selected lesser-mapped areas, which include West Lothian.
Heath Brown, community engagement officer at Ramblers Scotland, said: “Our Scottish Paths Map includes tens of thousands of miles of paths – from traffic-free city routes to relaxing loch-side trails. Many are ‘hidden’ trails not previously been shown by Ordnance Survey. That includes here in West Lothian where our coverage can definitely still be improved so that more people can enjoy walks from their doorsteps.”
You can view the map and volunteer at www.ramblers.org.uk/scottishpathsmap.