Call for 'facts and full information' on decision to change care provision at Falkirk area sheltered housing complex

Calls have been made for “the facts and full information” over a controversial decision to change how care is provided at a local housing with care complex.

Councillor Anne Hannah, who is also a member of the board in charge of social care across Falkirk district, stressed that she is not challenging a decision made by the Integration Joint Board (IJB) that will see Tygetshaugh Court in Denny move from council staff to private care providers.

But she is worried that its implementation has been “seriously flawed”.

The move has sparked outrage from residents, families and trade unions as well as some local councillors who have raised questions and concerns that the quality of care will suffer.

Tygetshaugh Court sheltered housing complex will have its care service moved to an external provider. Pic: Michael Gillen

Councillor Hannah said she is very concerned that there has been some “misinformation” surrounding the proposal and says a fully transparent report looking at the issue in detail is vital to go forward.

Her motion to the Integration Joint Board, which meets on Friday, calls on the chief officer of Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership to provide a report giving detail of the options appraisal that resulted in Tygetshaugh Court being selected for reprovisioning.

The motion states: “We recognise the serious financial problems of the Integration Joint Board, and the difficulties being faced in maintaining Health and Social Care Services for vulnerable Falkirk residents.

“Despite a number of savings measures agreed at its meeting on 21 March 2025 there is still a £2.592 million shortfall for the 2025/26 budget which Falkirk Council may be asked to meet.

“One of the savings measures agreed – the reprovisioning of one Housing with Care Facility – has been widely criticised, and the IJB recognises the concerns that staff and residents have expressed.”

Cllr Hannah wants the report to make public the alternative options that were considered and rejected and give more detail on the expected savings that will be made.

She also wants to know the actions that will be taken to ensure residents who receive care have a care provider of their choice; the arrangements in place to check on the satisfaction of residents with the care provided; and the arrangements being made to ensure staff have access to suitable alternative posts.

Speaking ahead of Friday’s meeting, Cllr Hannah said: “I understand the concerns that staff, residents, families and unions have and I understand that they need the facts and full information and that’s what I’m pushing for here.”

“I have looked at all of the information very thoroughly and I am not persuaded that the decision was wrong.

“But I do think the implementation was bad and I think that the Health and Social Care Partnership needs to learn from that and improve both its consultation processes.”

Cllr Hannah acknowledged that Falkirk HSCP had done “far more consultation on this year than ever before” but “it’s still not as good as it should be”.

In March, the IJB made a decision to reprovision care in one of Falkirk’s four housing with care units, with senior managers then carrying out an options appraisal to determine which would be most appropriate.

However, once it was announced that Tygetshaugh Court in Dunipace had been chosen, residents, staff, families and trade unions began to question the decision and campaign for the board to rethink the decision.

Campaigners have also applied to have a deputation at Friday’s meeting to put their case directly to members of the IJB.

The meeting will take place on Friday, September 5 at 9.30 am, in Grangemouth Community Education Unit, 69-71 Abbots Road, Grangemouth, FK3 8JB and will also be livestreamed on Falkirk Council’s YouTube channel.