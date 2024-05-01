California woman loses five stone in five months thanks to Slimming World

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Christine Love joined the Grangemouth group of Slimming World in September in a bid to turn her health around.

Having tried so many different weight loss plans before joining, the 36-year-old had not found one that worked for the long term.

Now, after losing the weight on the Slimming World plan she says she’s feeling happier and healthier than before.

Christine Love, from California, lost five stone in five months after joining Slimming World. (Pic: submitted)

Christine explained: “After the pandemic I had sciatica for seven months and I’d quit smoking. When I looked in the mirror I didn’t recognise myself.

"I wasn’t happy with what I saw and even after putting make up on I didn’t feel nice.

"My mum suggested we try Slimming World and we both went along to the Grangemouth group. It was the best choice I’ve made.

"I’d tried it before, but hadn’t managed to stick to it.

"I love the group I attend, the people are amazing and keep me motivated. Jenni, our consultant, is amazing, she explains things very well.

"If you stick to it, it works. I don’t feel like I’m dieting, I eat lots of great meals on the plan and I never feel hungry.

"I used to get sciatica and really struggled with exercising. Since I’ve lost weight I can go long walks without any pain and I’m doing workouts that I couldn’t do before.

"I can now run about with my nephews at the park without getting out of breath. I can walk up hills and I can talk while I’m walking. I feel a lot healthier.

"I was a size 22 and I’m now into a size 16. I’ve still got more to go to get to my target, but I feel much healthier than I was.”

Jenni Lapsley, Slimming World consultant, added: “Christine’s story is so inspiring and shows the pleasure we all get from the food we eat. At group we’re passionate about sharing tasty, delicious fuss-free slimming recipes and members love discovering the huge amount of tasty dishes they can enjoy.”