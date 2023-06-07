California sea lion pup born at Forth Valley's Blair Drummond Safari Park

Mum Ineke with new pup Otis, born at Blair Drummond Safari Park on June 6, 2023. (Pic: Dave Warren)

The adorable new arrival, named Otis by his keepers, is the first California sea lion pup to be born at Blair Drummond Safari Park and the first birth of one of its kind in Scotland in at least 20 years.

Mum Ineke gave birth to Otis on Tuesday after an 11 month pregnancy. Otis is still in the early stages of development, but both mother and baby are reported to be in good health. Ineke, as a first time mother, has swiftly adapted to her new role and the dedicated team at the park will continue to closely monitor the pair in the weeks to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shane Belson, the sea lion team leader at Blair Drummond, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Otis to our family. Ineke is proving to be a great mum, and little Otis is growing more confident and curious every day. California sea lions are such a charismatic species and really help us to educate our visitors about the importance of marine biodiversity.

California sea lion pup Otis is the first of his kind to be born in Scotland in decades. (Pic: Dave Warren)

"Though not currently endangered, in the wild these pinnipeds rely on a carefully balanced marine environment, which is now increasingly under threat. We can all take steps to reduce plastic pollution in our oceans and shop more sustainably.”

During the next year, Ineke will nurse and care for Otis and she may choose to spend more time indoors during this period. The recently completed state-of-the-art sea lion habitat at the park includes a specialised area designed specifically for rearing pups. It features a shallow pool where the sea lion pup can safely splash around and explore.