California dream homes: New housing development becomes a reality for Falkirk village

Plans to build new housing in the Braes area of Falkirk have now been given the green light by the local authority planning committee.

Dundas Estates and Developments lodged an application with Falkirk Council on June 27 to build 39 houses and associated roads, drainage and infrastructure on land to the east of 1 Rosemead Terrace, Main Street, California.

Members of the planning committee granted permission for the development on Thursday, July 11.

The application to build on rough grassland – the site of a former coal mine – to the east of 1 Rosemead Terrace, Main Street, was approved by members of Falkirk Council’s planning committee after visiting the site.

The application had been lodged with Falkirk Council(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

During a meeting with the committee, Mike Andrews of Dundas Estates and Developments, told members: “In the midst of an ever-worsening housing crisis, this is an application for 39 much-needed affordable homes.”

The company has been hoping to build on the site since it bought the land in 2007.