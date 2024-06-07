Cafes will get the conversation going about learning disabilities support in Falkirk
Two Conversation Cafes will take place between 2pm and 4pm on Tuesday, June 18 and from 6pm to 8pm on Wednesday, June 19 at Camelon social work office, at 108 Glasgow Road – aiming to give the community the chance to give their feedback to inform a new strategy for local learning disability support later this year.
Refreshments and snacks will be provided while attendees take part in small group discussions about their experience of living with a learning disability and accessing services or support in the local community.
The Falkirk Learning Disability Team will be on hand to help people express their opinions by having a chat, writing notes, using talking mats, or drawing pictures of their experience.
Jodie Rowan, Team Manager, Learning Disability Team, said: “We want people to have choice and control in their lives, and to receive the support they need to live well. So, we’re taking the time to listen to hopefully get it right.
“Our new café events provide an opportunity to share your views, or even just to hang out with the team.”
An afternoon and evening event will take place, giving as many people as possible the opportunity to take part.
As well as gathering thoughts about services and support options, people attending the cafe events will be asked to submit a name for the new strategy.
Visit the website for to sign up for the café sessions and get more information.
