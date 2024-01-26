Watch more of our videos on Shots!

They also gave an explanation as to how the system would work for diners when charging is brought in for the car park next to their business.

Their statement comes after Callendar Estates, who own and maintain the ground where their business operates, revealed it was introducing parking charges from next month,.

The car park at Greenrig which serves the Canada Wood walking and cycle paths, as well as the café and neighbouring cycle centre, will have barriers in operation and visitors will be charged £2.50 as a daily parking charge or frequent visitors can pay £50 for an annual pass – which equates to less than £1 per week.

Car parking charges will come into effect at the Greenrigg Car Park, near the Canada Wood cafe, from February 13, 2024. Pic: Michael Gillen

People visiting for less than 30 minutes will not be charged.

Guests using the café will also be able to park for free.

Today Gill and Gordon Montgomery who have run Café at Canada Wood for the last year said: “Callendar Estates have advised us that, due to the increased maintenance costs of the paths and cycle trails and reductions in grant funding, they are introducing parking charges at the Greenrig car park which serves the walking and cycle paths as well as Café at Canada Wood and the cycle centre.

“The charges will come into effect from Tuesday, February 13 following a trial of the automated barriers which commences on Monday, January 29.

"Many of our customers use this car park and we would like to assure each and every one of them that parking will continue to be free for all Café at Canada Wood customers.

"We hope those of you who regularly sit in for breakfast, lunch, dinner or a coffee continue to do so and whether you are out for a drive, a cycle or a walk with friends and /or your dog, we welcome all, including walkers and cyclists, looking for a lighter option to enjoy a takeaway.

"We are currently working hard to enhance our takeaway service and looking to introduce a pre-order system.

"Whether you are dining in the café or picking up a takeaway (minimum spend £2.50) you will be entitled to free parking on the day of your visit. Tokens will be provided to cover the cost of parking when you are paying your bill.”