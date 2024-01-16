Cadbury's milestone means Falkirk chocolate lovers have a chance to pocket £1000

This year marks 200 years of Cadbury and to mark the occasion the company is calling on people to dust off their old photo albums and dig out their earliest memories of the chocolate brand.

Any photos from before the year 2000 with an identifiable Cadbury product in the shot, will be eligible to win a prize of £1000 and the chance to be featured in

Cadbury’s special 200 years advertising campaign.

Brand manager Bryony Tate said: “Cadbury has long been intertwined with big celebrations in our lives. Most of us have eagerly unwrapped a Cadbury Selection Box

Do you have a Cadbury chocolate image from the dim and distant past? (Picture: Submitted)

on Christmas Day or treasured an Easter Egg found tucked away somewhere.

"As we mark our 200th birthday, we want to encourage Brits to shine a light on their happy memories, as we look forward to sparking joy through these occasions for the next 200 years.”