Cadbury's milestone means Falkirk chocolate lovers have a chance to pocket £1000
and live on Freeview channel 276
Any photos from before the year 2000 with an identifiable Cadbury product in the shot, will be eligible to win a prize of £1000 and the chance to be featured in
Cadbury’s special 200 years advertising campaign.
Brand manager Bryony Tate said: “Cadbury has long been intertwined with big celebrations in our lives. Most of us have eagerly unwrapped a Cadbury Selection Box
on Christmas Day or treasured an Easter Egg found tucked away somewhere.
"As we mark our 200th birthday, we want to encourage Brits to shine a light on their happy memories, as we look forward to sparking joy through these occasions for the next 200 years.”
Visit the website for more information on how to submit a Cadbury memory