Buzzworks charity initiative in aid of Ukraine

The charity fundraiser, which will be hosted in seven of Buzzworks’ venues across the West & Central Scotland including Scotts South Queensferry and The Bridge Inn Linlithgow, will see participants entered into a prize draw to win a giant handmade luxury Easter egg, whilst contributing to a good cause.

With the family run business aiming to reach £2,500 through the fundraiser, Buzzworks has also pledged to match 50 per cent of the total raised to ensure the selected charity, The British Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal, can continue to help support those affected by war in Ukraine.

Kenny Blair, managing director at Buzzworks Holdings, said: “As a business we have always been proud of the support both our team and customers show when it comes to charity, and this Easter we are keen to help where we can in supporting those who are directly affected by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Kenny Blair, Managing Director at Buzzworks Holdings.

“The work The British Red Cross do is vital, and I am hopeful our small Easter contribution to the crisis will help provide essential supplies to the people who need it most. Our team are also looking forward to lending their support to those in need through a variety of challenges and activities over the coming months.”

Raffle tickets will cost £1 per strip and can be bought in participating venues until April 17 (Easter Sunday), when the winners will be announced.