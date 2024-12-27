Busy behind bars: Polmont YOI inmates craft handmade gift for homeless dogs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Inmates at Polmont Young Offenders Institution (YOI) have been keeping themselves busy over the festive season creating handmade Christmas gift bags to canines waiting for their forever homes at Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home.

For the last month the young inmates men at the YOI prison have been working with non-profit organisation Paws for Progress to create handmade tug toys and treat bags for dogs at the busy rescue centre.

The inmates work with Paws for Progress throughout the year through their dog-assisted learning programmes, which give them an opportunity to learn in alternative ways to formal education.

A particular highlight is their rescue dog programme, where they train and socialise dogs to help them find their forever homes.

The dogs at the rescue centre receive their Christmas treats from the Polmont YOI inmates (Picture: Submitted)

The programme benefits both the dogs and the residents, as they have a chance to gain animal care qualifications, whilst getting all of the mental health benefits of

working with their four-legged friends.

As Christmas approached, the young inmates were concerned for the rescue dogs who would be waiting on their forever homes over the festive period, and wanted to do something nice for them.

It was decided that handmade fleece tug toys would provide them a fun gift, accompanied by a yummy treat bag.

This also gave the individuals in custody an opportunity to learn a new skill in crafting, and work towards a shared goal as a team.

The seven-strong group of individuals took the time to make over 50 toys from fleece blankets that they cut up. Paws for Progress then delivered the treat bags to Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home earlier this month.

One of the inmates said: “This project gave us an opportunity to give back to an organisation that helps with the overall mental health of us in prison, giving us

enjoyment and a lasting experience while making the animals happy at the rescue.

“It’s a nice feeling to give back and make them feel wanted again.”

Megan Wilson, education and wellbeing specialist at Paws for Progress, said: “This was a heart-warming project for everyone to be involved in. We have been so

impressed by the enthusiasm and care shown by everyone.

"As a team, we have all really enjoyed making them.”