Busy Bees Playgroup invite you to their Grangemouth Spring Fling

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 11th Apr 2025, 12:32 BST
Youngsters and parents at a playgroup hope lots of people turn up for their Spring Fling later this month.

Busy Bees Playgroup in Grangemouth are hosting the event on Saturday, April 19 and it starts at 11am.

The group is based in the grounds of Moray Primary in the town’s Moray Place.

The fundraiser will contributed to buy new resources, particularly for the playgroup’s graden.

There will be Easter crafts and lots more to enjoy at the Spring Fling. Pic: ContributedThere will be Easter crafts and lots more to enjoy at the Spring Fling. Pic: Contributed
There will be Easter crafts and lots more to enjoy at the Spring Fling. Pic: Contributed

There will be small local business stalls, a bounce castle, a funfair ride and games, Easter crafts, a fire engine, tombola, bake sale and lots more.

Everyone is welcome to join them.

