Last week volunteers at Falkirk Foodbank were devastated to discover a break-in at their premises and three new laptops plus other items stolen.

It came only weeks after there was an unsuccessful attempt to gain access to the building in Tamfourhill Industrial Estate.

But within days there was a huge show of support for the charity.

Falkirk Foodbank donation, pictured. Gary Conry (Blackmill Bar & Kitchen), Marianne Pattison (volunteer), Mark Thomson (Hungry Hounds Pet Supplies), Anne Haldane (volunteer), Stuart Comrie (Verifier Security Systems) and Alastair Blackstock (chairman Falkirk Foodbank). Pic: Michael Gillen

Along with people turning up with cash donations to help, local businesses stepped in to replace the much-needed laptops.

Mark Thomson of Hungry Hounds Pet Supplies heard about the theft then spoke to friends and business colleagues who all immediately agreed to help cover the cost of replacing the much-needed equipment to allow the food bank volunteers to continue handing out food parcels.

Supporting Mark and wife Mandy with their donation, are Gary and Kirsty Conry of the Blackmill Bar and Kitchen, and David Grant of Alpha Roofing.

Mark said: “Although our shop is at Bankside Industrial Estate, our factory is just along from the food bank. When I saw on Facebook about what had happened I messaged a few people and they all immediately agreed to help.

"I found out what they needed and went down to Currys at the Central Retail Park where the manager got everything sorted for us. He gave us a discount and even donated some kettles and toasters for the food bank to give clients.

"I think everyone was really shocked that someone would do this to a charity and volunteers who are trying to help people. We were happy to do what we could.”

Mark’s friend Stuart Comrie of Verifier Security Systems has also come forward and is fitting alarms and CCTV at the building in a bid to deter any further incidents.

Falkirk Foodbank’s chairman Alastair Blackstock, who discovered the break-in at 7.30am on March 18 when he turned up for another busy week’s volunteering, said he was “really humbled” by all the donations.

He said: “After being so sickened by what had happened, for people to rally round like this has been amazing.

"It shows you that for one low-life who would steal from a charity there are ten really good people who want to help others.

"Their actions in replacing the laptops and fitting the security system, along with all those who donated in other ways, has certainly restored my faith in people. Everyone involved with the food bank is all very grateful.”

Falkirk Foodbank was set up almost 11 years ago, by a group of churches, concerned about food poverty in the area.

When it began, Falkirk Foodbank provided people with a carrier bag of foodstuffs which it was reckoned would do them three days. They now supply a five-day parcel which, for a single person weighs 14.5 kilos and for a family fills several plastic crates.

Containing long life milk, cereal and a variety of tinned goods, there are also other needed items including shower gel, shampoo and personal hygiene products, plus cleaning materials. But when the items are donated, they can also includes cakes and flowers to give people a little boost.