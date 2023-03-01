Businesses can have their say on Falkirk Council's latest Local Development Plan

Falkirk Council is starting the process of preparing a new Local Development Plan (LDP3) which will indicate where new development should or should not take place, what infrastructure is needed to support growth, and how the environment and greenspace can be improved.

The first stage in the process is to gather information about the area which will help the council prepare an evidence report on which to base the new plan. To help the local authority with this, it is inviting national agencies, local organisations, and businesses who have a stake in the area, to supply any information related to their interests which they think should be considered as part of the evidence gathering process.