Businesses can have their say on Falkirk Council's latest Local Development Plan

The local authority want businesses to get their views across on a new plan it is working on which will guide the growth and change in the area’s communities for years to come.

By James Trimble
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Mar 2023, 4:25pm

Falkirk Council is starting the process of preparing a new Local Development Plan (LDP3) which will indicate where new development should or should not take place, what infrastructure is needed to support growth, and how the environment and greenspace can be improved.

The first stage in the process is to gather information about the area which will help the council prepare an evidence report on which to base the new plan. To help the local authority with this, it is inviting national agencies, local organisations, and businesses who have a stake in the area, to supply any information related to their interests which they think should be considered as part of the evidence gathering process.

Visit the website for more information and to take part in the survey.

