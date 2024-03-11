Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A devastating blaze broke out in a flat in Mary Street, Laurieston shortly before 8pm on Saturday.

It quickly took hold and at the height of the fire residents from 18 neighbouring properties were evacuated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jim and Nicola Jarvie lived in the first floor property with their children and could only watch in horror from a safe distance as their home of over two decades was destroyed by the ferocious flames.

The owners of KD Home Improvements have still not been allowed back into their property. Pic: Michael Gillen

But also shocked by how quickly the fire took hold and the resulting damage were businesses underneath the flat.

Family firm KD Home Improvements has been supplying kitchens and bathrooms from the showroom on the corner of Mary Street for over 20 years.

In a social media post the owners’ thoughts were with the people who had lost their home, saying: “While the damage and loss of our showroom is devastating for us, it is nothing in comparison to the complete loss this family are facing and we are heart broken for them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jacqui Drever, whose husband Nick and daughter Kay run the business, while elder son Calum is one of the fitter, said they still had not been allowed back into their property to see the full extent of the damage.

Residents from 19 properties were evacuated at the height of the blaze. Pic: Michael Gillen

She said: “We've not seen what it looks like close up yet as there are concerns about structural safety. But the main thing is no one was injured in the fire.

"Although we’ve lost our showroom, we are continuing our work for clients. The phone line for the showroom has been diverted to a mobile so people can still get in touch with us.”

She said that they had been overwhelmed by people getting in touch to offer help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"One person even offered to paint the place for us – but for now we don’t know if there is anything to paint.”

The family added: “From the bottom of our hearts, thank you to everyone who has been in touch to ask if we are ok, sending their support and offering their help in anyway they can. We appreciate it more than you know.

"We also want to thank all the emergency services who attended and worked incredibly hard to ensure no one was hurt and the fire was put out safely and the area secured – we admire and respect you massively.

“Laurieston is an amazing and close community which we have been proud to call our home for over 20 years and we have no doubt they will rally round to support all those affected. More than ever we appreciate the support and custom from all our clients, community and friends and strive to provide the high quality of work we always have.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad