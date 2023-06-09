Provost Elizabeth Park with her two new halberdiers, Pamela Banks and Duncan Steven. (Pics: Martin Brown and Stephanie Thompson)

Last Saturday the first Deacons’ Night was held, with the Provost ably backed by her new halberdiers, the first ever female Pamela Banks and Duncan Steven.

Linlithgow Reed Band led the procession of seven organisations being installed –namely the Extinguishers, Linlithgow Gala Day, The Sorority, The 41 Club, Linlithgow Day Care Centre and the Rotary and Round Tables of both Linlithgow Grange and Linlithgow and Bo’ness.

Once the Deacons were installed, it was a chance for them to fraternise. One special presentation took place, with Extinguisher Trevor Tuplin receiving a gift for attending more than 50 Deacons’ Nights.

Special presentation to Extinguisher Trevor Tuplin for his long service.

This Saturday, it will be the turn of Deacons and My Lords from the Dyers, LUCS, LAMP, Donaldson’s School, Walk for Jock, the Rose Club and Linlithgow Bowling Club.

On Wednesday night, people turned out in blistering sunshine to join the Provost for the Perambulation of the march stones.

Elizabeth had a wee breather in Lanark yesterday (Thursday) when she attended Lanimer Day in Lanark but it’ll be back to local business today when the Cryin’ of the Marches takes place at the new time of 11am.

The procession will leave the Low Port and head along the High Street, with Town Crier David Duncan stopping periodically to make his Proclamation, ending at Linlithgow Bridge Primary School.

Crowds packed into the Cross to get a good view of the event on Saturday.

Tomorrow night the Marches wrestling event will take place, then the Deacons Night on Saturday and the KIrkin’ of the Court on Sunday...with Monday preparing for Marches Day on Tuesday.

Elizabeth said: “It’ll be all hands on deck as we get the Burgh Halls set up for breakfast and the marquee in place in Blackness, as well as getting as many flags out as we can!”

On Tuesday, folk will be woken up by the flutes and drums at 5am, pipes and drums at 6am, with the first female piper Christie McNab, and the Reed Band at 7am.

Elizabeth added: “They wake the town up, ready for the 11am procession. It was an incredible turn out last year; we’re hoping for the same...fingers crossed the weather holds.”

It's a chance for organisations in the town to fraternise with the Provost!

Seven local organisations took part in the first Deacons' Night last Saturday.

Linlithgow Reed Band led the procession to the Cross for the first Deacons' night.