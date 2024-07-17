Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Owners and operators of a local independent micro brewery are looking to create a new beer hall and music venue in a vacant building within the former Falkirk bus station.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Not That California Brewing Company, based in California in Falkirk’s Braes area, will hopefully be showcasing its creations – and a whole lot more – in the new venue later this year.

Ondrej Rafaj, the company’s founder, director and head brewer, is now well on the way to make his dream a reality and open The Rock Bottom beer hall and concert venue in the old bus station in the east end of Falkirk town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We signed the lease a month ago and have two months of free rent. We are still pulling things together, put unfortunately there is going to be a bit of a delay.

Ondrej Rafaj, right, and the main men behind the Not That California Brewing Company, Richard MacGilivray and Vojtech Hrdina are now looking to open a beer hall and music venue(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"I’m one of those people who wants to get right in there, but we will need building warrants from the council and once we get them we can apply for change of use permission and then get an alcohol licence.”

Ondrej is hopeful the new venue will be open to customers later in the year.

"We could have it up and running in three weeks time if we didn’t have all the paperwork to get through first,” he laughed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In order to help the ambitious project get off the ground running Ondrej and the Not That California Brewing Company team started a crowd funding bid last week and it was an immediate success, coining in over £8000 so far.

The Rock Bottom beer hall and concert venue will be located at the former Falkirk bus station in the east end of the town centre(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"It just took off,” said Ondrej. “It was unbelievable – some people were getting vouchers for £750. It’s been so heart warming to see people are really looking for something like this in Falkirk.

"We have already achieved almost 70 per cent of our target and have another couple of weeks left to run on the crowd funder. It’s going to be amazing to tell people something like this is opening in Falkirk.”

Not only will customers be able to partake of a top beer or two – there are an amazing 27 taps planned for the venue’s bar area – they will also be able to watch live music performances and other entertainment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to have taps for the small Scottish breweries,” said Andrej There is no one else at the moment who gives a chance like this to the small guys. And we’ve already had people get in touch from the local comedy club and people looking to put on burlesque shows."

Ondrej says the venue will feature picnic style benches which can easily be moved aside for live gigs and dancing purposes and there will facilities for disabled people too, so everyone can enjoy The Rock Bottom.

If anyone doubts Ondrej and the team will be able to pull off their ambitious project, they just have to look at the micro brewery they created in the Braes.

Last year he told The Falkirk Herald: “I used to be a home brewer when my wife and I had kids and we didn’t go out too often. I would bring friends round to taste the beer.

“We just built the brewery ourselves.”

Visit the crowdfunding website for more information.