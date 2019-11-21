Bus driver helped Grangemouth residents flee from Bonfire Night flat fire

A brave bus driver insists she was merely acting on instinct when she darted into a block of flats to alert residents to a fire.

Pamela McCluskey (47) dismissed any notion of her actions on Bonfire Night being classed as “heroic” — despite the fact the First employee undoubtedly helped to prevent a serious situation from becoming a fatal one.

The Service 3 driver had been approaching the end of her shift when she noticed flames coming from a flat in Kingseat Avenue, Grangemouth at around 11pm.

Immediately concerned for all those inside the block, Pamela brought her bus to a halt and called the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. While on the phone, the Allandale woman headed to the rear of the flats to assess the extent of the blaze and could see it was spreading towards a property directly above.

It was at that point she entered the building and began banging on doors and windows to spread the word and ensure residents got out in time.

Armadale-born Pamela, whose maiden name is Bostock, is no stranger to making the headlines as she was one of the first set of quintuplets born in Scotland. However, she remained modest when recalling the events of November 5.

Pamela, who has worked for First for more than two years, said: “I thought, ‘There might be kids in there and everybody might be fast asleep’.

“It was Bonfire Night and if they smelled smoke they might have thought it was people letting off fireworks.

“It was late and people would’ve been in their bed so it was just instinct. All that was going through my head was helping people and getting them out.

“As soon as I heard the fire brigade coming I just got back on my bus and the only reason I mentioned it to the controller is because I got my bus back in time.

“First always instills in us to be caring and look after people and our passengers. I don’t think I did anything heroic — I just did what anybody would do.”

Graeme Leslie, staff manager at First’s Larbert depot, added: “It’s fantastic to get feedback about our staff going over and above the call of duty.”

Police have confirmed nobody was injured during the blaze.

A spokesman said: “The fire is currently being treated as unexplained and joint inquiries are being carried out with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to establish the full circumstances.”