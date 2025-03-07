Burns Suppers raise almost £20k in memory of Stenhousemuir's Cammy Shanks

A charity set up to help the community has raised almost £20,000 from five Burns Suppers.

This year’s event organised by The Cammy Shanks Community Foundation, in association with JH Kilt Hire and Crunchy Carrots, took place last Saturday, March 1 at the Plough Hotel in Stenhousemuir.

There were round 110 people in attendance and Sean Pearson from the foundation said that the feedback has been “fantastic”.

Former police dog handler Cameron Shanks helped raise over £60,000 for Maggie’s Forth Valley as a thank you for the support those involved with the charity gave him after he was diagnosed with terminal stomach cancer in 2019.

The foundation was set up in memory of Cammy Shanks, a former police officer who died in 2023. Pic: Michael Gillen

Despite only being given months to live, his determination to make memories with his wife Claire and family saw him defy the medics.

Sadly, he died in June 2023, only days before his 63rd birthday.

Sean was one of those involved in helping to arrange the first Burns Supper bearing Cammy’s name which took place in Larbert Bowling Club shortly before the country went into lockdown in 2020.

A further three were held raising much-needed funds for the Maggie’s Centre in the grounds of Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert.

But following his death, his friends decided to set up The Cammy Shanks Community Foundation with the aim of helping not just cancer charities but others in need from every walk of life across the district.

At that time, Sean Pearson said: “The focus now is to plough every penny we raise straight back into the community. People don't always have easy happy lives, there are people out in our community that are ill, that can't do family things with their kids, others that can't feed their kids and people who can't heat their house.

"I am passionate about keeping Cammy's legacy going and helping as many people as we can.”

This week, he added: “I think we raised around £3300 last Saturday which leaves us just short of £20,000 raised from the five suppers and I think leaves Cammy's overall fundraising about £1500 short of the £100,000 mark which is amazing.

"It is fantastic we can continue what he started.”

The next supper will take place on February 28, 2026 again at the Plough Hotel.