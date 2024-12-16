Burnbrae Home's Christmas party in 18 pictures

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 16th Dec 2024, 13:35 BST
Updated 16th Dec 2024, 19:20 BST
The residents of Burnbrae Home were treated to a very special Christmas party earlier this month.

They travelled from their home next to Dollar Park to Camelon Social Club where they enjoyed an afternoon of dancing and entertainment, with some tasty food and drink also served up.

The residents and staff were joined by some special guests who have supported the home over the past year and everyone voted the afternoon a great success.

Looking festive and ready to enjoy the party.

1. Burnbrae Christmas party

Looking festive and ready to enjoy the party. Photo: Michael Gillen

It's time to hit the dance floor.

2. Burnbrae Christmas party

It's time to hit the dance floor. Photo: Michael Gillen

Invited guests who have supported the home during the past year were also invited along.

3. 05-12-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. CAMELON. Camelon Social Club. Burnbrae Home Christmas party for residents.

Invited guests who have supported the home during the past year were also invited along. Photo: Michael Gillen

Showing off their dancing skills.

4. Burnbrae Christmas party

Showing off their dancing skills. Photo: Michael Gillen

