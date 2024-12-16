Burnbrae Home's Christmas party in 18 pictures

They travelled from their home next to Dollar Park to Camelon Social Club where they enjoyed an afternoon of dancing and entertainment, with some tasty food and drink also served up.
The residents and staff were joined by some special guests who have supported the home over the past year and everyone voted the afternoon a great success.
1. Burnbrae Christmas party
Looking festive and ready to enjoy the party. Photo: Michael Gillen
2. Burnbrae Christmas party
It's time to hit the dance floor. Photo: Michael Gillen
Invited guests who have supported the home during the past year were also invited along.
Invited guests who have supported the home during the past year were also invited along. Photo: Michael Gillen
4. Burnbrae Christmas party
Showing off their dancing skills. Photo: Michael Gillen
