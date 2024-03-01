Burnbrae Home: Carronshore Bar and Foundry Steels support fundraising bungee jump
Brave Neil Hall decided to take the plunge with a sponsored bungee jump and all the money raised went to Burnbrae Home which overlooks Dollar Park.
Neil, who is a regular at the Carronshore Bar, was delighted with the financial support he had from pub regulars, along with his colleagues at Foundry Steels.
Their cash contributions enabled him to hand over a cheque for £1470 to the Falkirk Council-run home with the money going to benefit the residents.
Helping him hand over the cheque this week were Carronshore Bar licensee Kate Dempster and staff member Melissa Garrity.
They are pictured here with staff and some residents.
Burnbrae Home provides care and support for up to 28 older people.
It recently received a glowing report from the Care Inspectorate with inspectors noting that staff “treated people with compassion, dignity and respect”, while those living in the home and their families were very happy with one relative noting “"it feels like a house rather than a care home".