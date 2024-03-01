Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brave Neil Hall decided to take the plunge with a sponsored bungee jump and all the money raised went to Burnbrae Home which overlooks Dollar Park.

Neil, who is a regular at the Carronshore Bar, was delighted with the financial support he had from pub regulars, along with his colleagues at Foundry Steels.

Their cash contributions enabled him to hand over a cheque for £1470 to the Falkirk Council-run home with the money going to benefit the residents.

Bungee jumper Neil Hall hands over the cheque to Burnbrae Home with Carronshore bar licensee Kate Dempster along with bar staff Melissa Garrity, watched by staff and residents. Pic: Michael Gillen

Helping him hand over the cheque this week were Carronshore Bar licensee Kate Dempster and staff member Melissa Garrity.

They are pictured here with staff and some residents.

Burnbrae Home provides care and support for up to 28 older people.