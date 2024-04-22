Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Buon Appetito, at 202 Grahams Road, specialises in Italian groceries, such as pasta, deli meats and cheeses.

Owner Simona Minchella already produces home-cooked food for her customers to take away but her latest venture is hosting dining events.

On Friday and Saturday, May 17 and 18, she will host her latest “gastronomic night” where she will serve up the delights from Puglia.

Simona Minchella is hosting her next dinner evenings at Buon Appetito. Pic: Michael Gillen

For £35, diners can enjoy a starter of friselle, a rustic bread soaked and served with cherry tomatoes, a drizzle of olive oil and burrata.

This is followed by a main course of thin cuts of meat filled with Guanciale, peppers and Caciacavallo cheese, served with a side of rosemary potatoes.

The meal is rounded off nonna’s special, a cream pie filled with Amarena cherries.

The deli now has a drinks licence so diners will be able to enjoy traditional Italian wine and beer if they choose.

Simona said she was looking forward to welcoming customers and said she was planning similar evenings featuring different regions of Italy in the coming months.

To book a spot – and remember they are limited – call 01324 306788 or 07411 795906.

Buon Appetito opened in December 2021 and last year the family business won a highly recommended in the Scottish Italian Deli Awards.