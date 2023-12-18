A planning application was lodged earlier in the year seeking permission to build 33 bungalows in the Denny area.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

However, the planning permission in principle application submitted on March 23 by Barleyfield Developments Ltd to construct the bungalows on land to the east of 20 Bankview Terrace, Denny Road, Dennyloanhead, was withdrawn on December 11 by the developer.

Back in September members of Falkirk Council’s planning committee stated “more clarity” was needed on whether the new development would actually be a “retirement village” or not.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the meeting it was stated the style of the proposed properties – one and two-bedroom bungalows – would appeal to “a mature market” but would not be

The plan had been been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

restricted to any age group.

Members heard the proposals would provide much-needed accommodation for an ageing population wishing to stay in their own homes for as long as possible.