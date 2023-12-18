Bungalows a no go: Setback for Denny area 'retirement village' plans
However, the planning permission in principle application submitted on March 23 by Barleyfield Developments Ltd to construct the bungalows on land to the east of 20 Bankview Terrace, Denny Road, Dennyloanhead, was withdrawn on December 11 by the developer.
Back in September members of Falkirk Council’s planning committee stated “more clarity” was needed on whether the new development would actually be a “retirement village” or not.
During the meeting it was stated the style of the proposed properties – one and two-bedroom bungalows – would appeal to “a mature market” but would not be
restricted to any age group.
Members heard the proposals would provide much-needed accommodation for an ageing population wishing to stay in their own homes for as long as possible.
During the meeting concerns were raised regarding the traffic that would be generated during the construction.