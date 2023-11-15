Bumped off: Falkirk retail park bosses remove 'temporary' speed bumps just five days after installing them

Speed bumps in Falkirk Central Retail Park which caused an uproar from angry motorists have now been removed just five days after they were put in place.

The row over the introduction of new speed bumps at Falkirk Central Retail Park took a U-turn on Monday when bosses claimed they were just a “temporary measure” and would soon be removed “in a few days”.

The retail park management posted a short statement earlier online saying: “Please note that the recently installed speed bumps are a temporary measure as part of the site refurbishment works.”

The statement from Corona Vulcan Falkirk Ltd came after scores of motorists complained about the bumps and the detrimental impact they were having on their vehicles and on the traffic situation at the retail park and Falkirk Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn herself asked management to have a rethink about the bumps.