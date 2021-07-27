The meeting on August 6 will discuss a recent external review which revealed a culture of bullying and cover-ups that was said to be putting patients at risk.

Cathie Cowan, chief executive, commissioned the independent review of culture and governance arrangements in the emergency department after the problems were raised with her by staff trade unions.

Today (Tuesday), she told a meeting of Forth Valley NHS board: “Over the last few weeks, I can confirm that the chair and myself have had meetings with local staff within ED to discuss the review recommendations and any other additional actions or improvements which could help address the issues raised.

Picture Michael Gillen

“I would have to say at these meetings that staff have spoken very positively about the review process and appreciated the opportunity to discuss their concerns and experiences, as well as share their ideas and suggestions on how things could be enhanced.”

Ms Cowan added that a sub-committee of the board has now been established to oversee the recommendations of the report and how they are implemented.

She also confirmed that work to develop an improvement plan is under way and this would be discussed at the board meeting in August.

