Bulldog found wandering alone in Slamannan taken into 'protective custody'

A bulldog was found wandering alone without an owner in the Braes area of Falkirk this week.
By James Trimble
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 08:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 08:20 BST

A concerned resident took the grey bulldog, which had been seen on a road in the Slamannan area on Tuesday, to Falkirk Police Station.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The grey bulldog was found on Tuesday near the B8022 in Slammanan. She is possibly called ‘Nula’.”

Anyone with any information regarding the dog’s owner can call 101 quoting incident 4047 of May 30.

Can you help police trace the owner of this lost dog?Can you help police trace the owner of this lost dog?
Can you help police trace the owner of this lost dog?
Related topics:FalkirkPolice Scotland