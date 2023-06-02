Bulldog found wandering alone in Slamannan taken into 'protective custody'

A concerned resident took the grey bulldog, which had been seen on a road in the Slamannan area on Tuesday, to Falkirk Police Station.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The grey bulldog was found on Tuesday near the B8022 in Slammanan. She is possibly called ‘Nula’.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with any information regarding the dog’s owner can call 101 quoting incident 4047 of May 30.