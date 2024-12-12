Building firm's drainage works improve Falkirk primary school play area for pupils

The recent wet weather and snow mean the drainage improvements at Victoria Primary School have come at the perfect time to tackling pesky waterlogged area at the rear of the premises.

As part of Balfour Beatty's commitment to community benefit, the firm installed 40 meters of drainage in a low-lying area of the school grounds over the October break, ensuring the area no longer floods.

Pupils now avoid dragging mud into the Middlefield Road school – not to mentioning having to endure wet shoes and socks.

The work was carried out as part of Balfour Beatty’s contract to deliver the A9/A904 Westfield Improvement Project on behalf of Falkirk Council. Once complete, the project will ease congestion, improve traffic flow, enhance active travel, and make the area more accessible for businesses, residents, and visitors.

Council officer David Foote joins teacher Daniel Champlin and headteacher Karin Stuart with pupils in the new and improved playground (Picture: Submitted)

Head teacher Karin Stuart said: “The recent heavy rainfall and snow really put the new drainage to the test, and what a difference it has made - pupils no longer walk through an area that was often waterlogged.

“It’s great to see how large-scale infrastructure projects, like those being undertaken just along the road at Westfield, can bring additional benefits to the local community."

In addition to installing the drainage, Balfour Beatty undertook a pavement investigation to determine the make-up and depth of the school’s access road. The firm also conducted a CCTV survey to assess the condition of the existing drainage system and cleared drains around the school grounds.

A report on the findings has been provided to Falkirk Council to help inform any future improvement works planned for the school.

As part of the council's procurement approach, each infrastructure contract it awards includes a community benefit clause that requires suppliers to provide wider social value as well as deliver on their main contractual obligations. These benefits can be social, economic, or environmental.

Paul Kettrick, Falkirk Council’s head of investment, assets and climate, said: “This collaboration with Balfour Beatty demonstrates the added value that community benefit projects can bring.

"Through addressing practical issues like drainage and access, we’re improving conditions for pupils and staff while also gathering vital information that will help inform any potential future investment at the school.”