Building firm lodges plans to bring 39 new homes to the Falkirk area
Dundas Estates and Developments Co Ltd is looking for permission to build 39 houses, along with associated roads drainage and infrastructure on land to the east of 1 Rosemead Terrace, Main Street, California.
By James Trimble
9 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 5:43pm
The application, which was lodged on Monday, February 13 and subsequently validated on Monday, February 27, is listed to be dealt with by planning officers acting under delegated powers.
On it’s website Dundas Estates states: “We’re not just here to sell plots. We’re here to create new homes that make people like you feel great.”