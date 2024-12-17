Builders bring smiles to children's faces with selection boxes for Carmuirs pupils

Ryan Walsh, resident liaison officer and Iris Trearty, communication benefit coordinator, from McConnell with pupils from Carmuirs Primary School. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

There was a tasty festive treat for pupils at Carmuirs Primary and Nursery this week as a building firm working nearby donated selection boxes for them.

A team from McConnell, who provide refurbishment, modernisation and planned maintenance services for property owners across the UK, are currently working in the area and decided to donate a selection box to every child in the school to help spread some festive cheer.

This week, two representatives from McConnell visited the school to hand over the chocolate treats.

John Hepburn, regional director, said: “We’re delighted to be able to spread some festive cheer to Carmuirs Primary & Nursery School by donating 180 selection boxes for the children.

"We are currently carrying out cladding and refurbishment works in the community at Glenfuir Court and are passionate about giving back to the communities we work within.

"This time of year, can be difficult for many and we’re pleased that we could donate these to the school so every child can feel included.”

Fiona Young, headteacher at Carmuirs, said: “We are so appreciative of McConnell the builders including Carmuirs Primary in their Christmas initiative.

"We received a chocolate selection box for every child in our nursery and school. This is an amazing gift which our children will thoroughly enjoy. Thank you so much to McConnells for thinking about us.”