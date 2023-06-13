News you can trust since 1845
Buddy Bench a hit with Bo'ness primary pupils thanks to developer's donation

A Bo’ness primary school has received a buddy bench and wildflower seeds from Miller Homes to encourage new friendships among pupils and brighten up the playground.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 13th Jun 2023, 14:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 14:49 BST

Pupils at Grange Primary School, near the housebuilder’s Kinglass Meadows development, are being encouraged to use the bench when they’re feeling lonely in the hope that it will promote kindness and encourage all children to be more inclusive during playtimes.

Rosalind Veneroni, headteacher at Grange Primary, said: “A huge thank you to Miller Homes for the buddy bench for our school. It is very much appreciated by our children, and they are already making great use of it!”

Lynsey Brown, regional sales director for Miller Homes Scotland East, added: “We’re so happy to support Grange Primary School with this donation and hope the pupils enjoy using the buddy bench as we get into the warmer months. It’s important for us to support the local communities in which we’re building, so off the back of our Kinglass Meadows development, we were delighted to be able to make this donation to the local school to hopefully encourage new friendships.”

Brooke & Jason of Grange Primary School with Catherine Coleman of Miller Homes on the new Buddy Bench. (Pic: Stewart Attwood)Brooke & Jason of Grange Primary School with Catherine Coleman of Miller Homes on the new Buddy Bench. (Pic: Stewart Attwood)
Layton, AJ, Brooke & Jason of Grange Primary School with Catherine Coleman and Tricia Harron of Miller Homes at the new Buddy Bench which has been donated to the school by the developer. (Pic: Stewart Attwood)Layton, AJ, Brooke & Jason of Grange Primary School with Catherine Coleman and Tricia Harron of Miller Homes at the new Buddy Bench which has been donated to the school by the developer. (Pic: Stewart Attwood)
