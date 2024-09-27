Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Westport Veterinary Clinic has announced the latest winner of its Hugo’s Hero Award.

The award, which recognises and celebrates animal heroes, was launched in 2022 in memory of Hugo the Labrador, who was the first winner of the vets local hero awards in March 2021.

Hugo was recognised for helping to save the life of his owner Brian Watson. Hugo never left Brian’s side when he fell face down into freezing canal water.

This alerted local man Gregor Angus and his then five-year old son Lucus, which saved Brian's life.

Stuart Mcmorrow with Hugo's family and award winners Buddy and Lucy with their owners at Westport Vets Linlithgow.

In November 2021, Hugo went on to win the Dog Aid Society of Scotland's Bravery Award. However, shortly after, Hugo sadly passed away.

With consent from Hugo's family, Westport Vets created Hugo's Hero Award and this year’s winner is Buddy, a German Shepherd owned by Emma MacMillan from West Lothian.

Emma and Buddy first met in June 2016 when Buddy was just eight weeks old. She didn’t know at the time, but he was to become her saviour.

Emma explained: “When I got Buddy, I had never had a dog before and the day I got him, I was only meant to be going to look but Buddy came home with me that day.

Lucy with Stuart McMorrow, owners Sharon and Kelly and Hugo's family member Dawn Watson (right).

“There was only two pups left, Buddy and his brother. They were both in a crate, the brother was jumping and yelping at us but Buddy was timid and hiding. Since I'm a bit of a shy person, I knew he was for me!

“When Buddy was three, my relationship started to break down; at the same time I was going through a difficult time at work. As sad as it is to talk about now, I didn't want to be here anymore.

“Buddy was the reason I had to stay. He intervened at the time I needed him most. He saved my life.

“I am now in a very happy relationship and have a seven-month-old baby. The day Buddy met my little girl, it was as if he looked into my eyes and said “you did it mum”. But he will never understand that the only reason I did it was because of him.

Emma now has a seven-month-old daughter who is pictured here meeting Buddy for the first time.

“My best friend and my soul dog. He is my hero.”

Buddy received his award at Westport Vets Linlithgow practice earlier this month. Head Vet Stuart McMorrow presented Emma and Buddy with a glass award, winner’s rosette, a deluxe dog goodie bag and certificate.

Hugo’s family also chose a Special Recognition 2024 award winner, in the shape of Lucy, a Yorkie cross owned by Kelly Gallagher and Sharon O'Toole from Edinburgh.

Lucy was chosen for her incredible fundraising for charity, Held in our Hearts, having raised just under £16,000 for the charity since 2019.

Lucy has raised almost £16,000 for the charity Held in our Hearts since 2019.

A 14 year old Yorkshire terrier cross, Lucy was rescued by Kelly and Sharon when she was four years old.

Held in Our Hearts is a Scottish charity which provides baby loss counselling and peer support to families.

Kelly said: “In 2018 my brother and his wife's baby girl Ivy Jean was born sleeping. They were devastated but at the time engaged with a charity called SANDS Lothian (now Held in Our Hearts).

“In 2019 we decided that we would walk the West Highland Way to fundraise for SANDS Lothian in memory of Ivy Jean, but ask people to sponsor Lucy. Every year since, Lucy has fundraised through her annual Ivy Jean Walk.”

Lucy also received an award from Hugo's family and a winner’s rosette, certificate and dog goodies from the Westport Vets team.