BT roadshow in Falkirk will inform customers about phone line changes

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 9th Jul 2024, 13:14 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2024, 13:16 BST
BT is to hold over 40 events across Scotland this summer to help raise awareness of the change from analogue to digital landlines by the end of January 2027.

The company will be holding events throughout July and August to visit communities in every local authority area, including those in rural locations, to talk to customers about how landlines will be changing over the coming years. This will include the steps they will need to take and the support that will be available.

The change, which will see calls made over a broadband line for the vast majority of customers, is a much-needed upgrade due to the increasingly fragile and 40-year-old analogue technology.

At these events, experts will show customers how BT’s new home phone service Digital Voice works and demonstrate other new products.

They will be in Falkirk on Thursday and Friday this week, July 11 and 12, from 10am to 4pm in the car park of Morrisons in Hope Street.

Related topics:FalkirkScotlandMorrisons

