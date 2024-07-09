Watch more of our videos on Shots!

BT is to hold over 40 events across Scotland this summer to help raise awareness of the change from analogue to digital landlines by the end of January 2027.

The company will be holding events throughout July and August to visit communities in every local authority area, including those in rural locations, to talk to customers about how landlines will be changing over the coming years. This will include the steps they will need to take and the support that will be available.

The change, which will see calls made over a broadband line for the vast majority of customers, is a much-needed upgrade due to the increasingly fragile and 40-year-old analogue technology.

At these events, experts will show customers how BT’s new home phone service Digital Voice works and demonstrate other new products.