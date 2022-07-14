This UK leg of the tour will see Springsteen and The E Street Band perform across multiple venues around the UK including Edinburgh BT Murrayfield Stadium, Birmingham Villa Park, and two special back-to-back dates in London for the American Express presents BST Hyde Park.

This tour will mark the first UK live shows for Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band since their most recent visit to the UK in 2016.

The Boss will play BT Murrayfield on May 30 2023.

Edinburgh tickets for these dates go on sale 9am on Thursday 21 July 2022. Tickets for Edinburgh available at LiveNation.co.uk, Birmingham available at AXS.com and BST Hyde Park at bst-hydepark.com.Springsteen and The E Street Band’s most recent studio album ‘Letter To You’ (Columbia Records), which debuted at #1 in eleven countries, marked their first time recording live together in decades.

Last year, Springsteen unveiled his never-before-released “The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts” film, collaborated with President Barack Obama on the book ‘Renegades: Born In The USA’ and reprised his record-setting show ‘Springsteen On Broadway’ to help reopen New York City theatres last summer.The E Street Band’s members are Roy Bittan – piano, synthesizer; Nils Lofgren – guitar, vocals; Patti Scialfa – guitar, vocals; Garry Tallent – bass guitar; Stevie Van Zandt – guitar, vocals; and Max Weinberg – drums; with Soozie Tyrell – violin, guitar, vocals; Jake Clemons – saxophone; and Charlie Giordano – keyboards.

Bruce Springsteen has released 20 studio albums in his career spanning over six decades and has become one of the world's best-selling music artists. He’s been awarded 20 Grammys, two Golden Globes, an Academy Award, and a Special Tony Award, in addition to being inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The gig will mark Springsteen’s first full band gig in the Capital since 1981.

