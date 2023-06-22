Gary Seath and Ben Waite (right) are running in memory of Captain David Seath (Pics: Submitted),

Gary Seath will be joined by friend, Ben Waite, for his endurance event which will see him talk on 12 ParkRun routes across central Scotland, starting shortly after 4:00am. His fundraiser for the Captain David Seath Memorial Fund co-incides with Armed Forces Day.

Proceeds will go to support veterans and their families, through Help for Heroes, the charity Captain Seath was raising funds for when he tragically died running the big race in London aged just 31. The Afghanistan veteran, who was born in Cowdenbeath in Fife, collapsed three miles short of the finish line, and died in hospital.

His brother’s epic endurance event will begin at 4:25am in Cramond Edinburgh, and he is urging fellow runners and members of the public to join bhim as he follows 12 Park Run locations - his itinerary includes Holyrood, Portobello, Vogrie, Oriam, Livingston, Polkemmet, Falkirk, Loch Leven, Lochore Meadows, Kirkcaldy and will end at at the Dunfermline Parkrun course at 8:00pm in Captain Seath’s home town.

It follows a successful 50km fundraising event in 2019, which raised over £1500 in support of the Captain David Seath Memorial Fund.

Gary 40, who is from Dunfermline, said: “Both Ben and I agreed that the 50km event proved so memorable in bringing so many runners together to raise funds in David’s memory, that we should give things another go. The event proves a true test of stamina, determination and commitment; all of which are core values reflected in the commando ethos that David believed in very strongly.

“Whether you’d like to join us for all twelve or simply one park run along the way, everyone is warmly welcome to join our force for good on Saturday.”

Last month, Gary was named winner of the prestigious Reservist of the Year Award at the Scottish Ex-Forces in Business Awards.

He received the award in recognition of his charitable work with the Captain David Seath Memorial Fund, Help for Heroes, and Forces Children Scotland, whilst also being an active member of 105th Regiment (The Scottish and Ulster Gunners) Royal Artillery.

Ben was part of the 2019 ‘50k in a Day’ challenge team and has played an instrumental role in coordinating the twelve Parkrun locations for this year’s endurance event.

“I’m in awe of all that has been achieved in David’s memory through the fund and can’t wait to take part in the 60k in a Day challenge,” said Ben. “The 50K event in 2019 was such a special day and the support, both through donations and turn out meant so much to us and here’s hoping we can attract similar support this year.”

