Broken hearted mum of Cole Cooper begs teen last seen in Longcroft to come home

The mother of a teenager who has been missing for over two weeks has said “my heart is totally broken”.

It comes as his family have organised a public search in the hope of finding the 19-year-old.

Cole Cooper was last seen on Wednesday, May 7 in Longcroft and reported missing by his family two days later.

There have been no sightings of Cole since then and his loved ones are frantic for news.

Police Scotland has released two new images of Cole Cooper, 19, who has been missing for weeks.

Today Police Scotland issued a further appeal for anyone who has seen Cole or has information to come forward.

In a statement released through Police Scotland, Cole’s mum Wendy said: “My heart is totally broken, all I want is the safe return of my gorgeous, fun loving boy. I feel so numb not knowing where he is.

“I’d like to thank the local community and everyone who has helped in searching for Cole so far. Please, if you have any information that can help, report this to police.

“Cole, if you see this message, please get in contact as we just want to know you are safe.

“All I want is my son home. We all love and miss him so much.”

The community search will begin at Banknock Community Centre in Kilsyth Road with people asked to meet at 11am and to come wearing suitable clothing and footwear.

Cole was reported missing on Friday, May 9 and, according to police information, was last seen around 7.30pm on Wednesday, May 7 on the A803 at the intersection with Cumbernauld Road, Longcroft.

Prior to this he was also captured on CCTV around 6am on Sunday, May 4 in the Longcroft area.

Officers in Forth Valley have set up a dedicated missing person inquiry which has been reviewing CCTV footage, conducting door to door enquiries, and speaking to witnesses in efforts to trace Cole.

These inquiries have been assisted by specialist resources including the police helicopter and drones from the air support unit which carried out searches in the Banknock area on Wednesday and Thursday, May 21 and 22.

Inspector Neil Wotherspoon said: “Cole has now been missing for a significant amount of time and is it out of character for him not to be in contact with family or friends.

“I’d urge anyone who may have seen Cole, or a man matching his description, to report any sightings to us. Equally anyone who has any information that can help us trace him should contact police immediately.”

Cole is described as around 5ft 10ins tall, of medium build with brown short hair. He was last seen wearing a black puffer-style jacket with black jogging bottoms.

He has links to the Denny, Cumbernauld and Paisley areas.

Those with information should report this to Police Scotland quoting incident number 828 of May 9.

Police have also set up public portal where information, such as private CCTV and dash-cam, can be submitted here