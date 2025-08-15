Britain in Bloom judges visit sunny Grangemouth

Judges from Britain in Bloom were in Grangemouth this week as it bids to become the country’s best large town.

The two judges, Dale Hector and Ruth Growney, were given a tour of the parks and streets – with the sun shining throughout their stay – and both were apparently impressed by all they saw.

Phyllis Paterson, spokesperson for the GLitter Team who have been spearheading the area’s bid for national recognition, said: “The weather was perfect for the judges visit and they really saw the town at its best. We couldn’t have wished for better weather and the whole judging visit went well from start to finish.

"Although they don’t give anything away about how we did, it was very interesting to hear their comments as they journeyed around. Ruth said that Grangemouth turned out to be ‘a lovely surprise’ with not just industry but our beautiful parks, while Dale said the community support was great to see with everyone working together and the whole town involved in showing the area off at its best.”

The GLitter Team took the two judges on a tour of Grangemouth, pictured left to right: Dale Hector, RHS Britain in Bloom UK Finals judge; Phyllis Robb; Freda Gibb; Ruth Growney, RHS Britain in Bloom UK Finals judge; and Phyllis Paterson. Pic: Michael Gillen

The visit started with a presentation at Zetland Bowling Club when they heard about how the GLitter team worked with the community and Falkirk Council to keep the town tidy, as well as in bloom.

Then it was time for a whistle-stop tour of the area, including the area around the Grange Burn, Talbot House, Bo’ness Road, Kings Road, Duke Street and the Spitfire Memorial.

From there they headed to the Inchyra Park Orchard with Adam Gillies on hand to talk the judges around the park.

Then it was time to go to Zetland Park where they were given a tour in the trishaws as Piper Neil Clark played the bagpipes – something the judges said they heard all round the park as they viewed all of the areas, including the rose garden and the rain garden with Steven Mathews and Jessica Paterson explaining how it had been regenerated.

The GLitter Team after the visit from the Britain in Bloom judges. Pic: Michael Gillen

The GLitter Team had issued a plea in the run up to judging for everyone to play their part and to keep their area tidy, something Phyllis said was evident had taken place.

She added: “It was great to see that sense of community spirit and pride that was evident all round the town. I was a little worried that by this stage in August some of the planting was past its best, but the judges put my mind at ease saying that they already knew all about the horticulture, but were there to learn more about the environmental responsibility and community participation – which hopefully they saw in abundance.

"I must admit that I was a bit nervous beforehand but once we got going I was really proud to be showing my town off to people: everyone pulled together and that was very evident.”

Grangemouth is up against groups from across the UK, including Bury in Anglia; Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council in Ulster; Congleton in the North West; Mirfield in Yorkshire; Oswestry in the Heart of England; Thornburyu in the South West and Workington in Cumbria.

Last year the large town award went to St Ives in Anglia.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony in Brighton in October.