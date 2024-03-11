Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Six and a half years later, on the cusp of its reopening to the public, he talks exclusively to the Falkirk Herald.

“Rosebank closed in 1993 because the industry capacity was significantly higher than market demand,” he says. “It was a sad time for the whole industry.” Blended Scotch was in trouble, while single malts had yet to take off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I remember working on Southern Comfort in the mid-80s, whose sales were then bigger than the entire single malt market in the UK,” he says.

Leonard Russell, MD of Ian Macleod Distillers. Pic: Contributed

“There was also the argument, or excuse, that Rosebank had reached the point where it required an expensive up-grade. Years later, after it had shut, I read several articles about what a shame it was that many of the smaller, less efficient distilleries were closed in favour of the larger, more industrialised ones.”

While Diageo owned the Rosebank name, the site had been sold to what is now Scottish Canals in 2002 on the understanding that no whisky was to be distilled there for a set period.

On hearing the ban was due to expire, Leonard decided to investigate. “I drove past it to have a look with my son, Olly. I remember it was all boarded up with a ‘For Sale’ sign, which I think had been there for a while. That’s where the whole plan came from.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Macleod bought the name and the site, and began the painstaking process of restoring Rosebank to its former glory. “Being such a constrained, town centre site with an existing building, we knew it was going to cost more than starting afresh on a larger greenfield site,” he says. “But, as my grandmother always said, ‘if you’re going to do something, do it properly,’ so, we did.”

Three generations of the Russell family inspect Rosebank - Leonard Russell. Peter Russell and Tom Russell. Pic: Contributed

Building work ground to a halt with the pandemic, and a collapsed wall led to a redesign and further delays.

“And when we restarted everything cost more, but I don’t look back with any regrets, it was bound to take time,” he says.

While in terms of the response from locals: “They’ve all been great. Everyone within the Falkirk community including the council have been very supportive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For their part, Falkirk residents were balloted to be the first to visit the new distillery, and apparently a staggering 4500 applied.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the response,” he says.

“We are looking at how best to engage with more local people than originally planned.”

As well as providing jobs for tour guides and in the wider economy by boosting tourism to the town, the visitor centre will make the distillery come alive.

“Getting a load of visitors round is really going to make the place buzz again,” says Leonard. “When I first saw it, it was in such a sad, dilapidated state with most of doors crow-barred open, and it was full of pigeons.