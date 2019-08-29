Brightons thrill-seeker to set sail on Clipper Round The World Race

A thrill-seeker is gearing himself up for one of the toughest endurance challenges on the planet.

Lee Callaghan (41) sets sail on the Clipper Round The World Race this Sunday.

The Brightons man is a member of a GoToBermuda team which will compete in the 7000-mile-long first leg of the amateur yacht race from London to Punta Del Este in Uruguay.

Despite his limited sailing experience, Lee has all the motivation he needs.

Throughout the 40 to 50 days he’ll be away from home, much of his focus will be on those he’s dedicating his efforts to.

These are: dad Jim, who died of prostate cancer in 2007; brother-in-law Stuart McGann, who passed away from a heart condition in 2011; and friend Ryan McGuckin, of Larbert, who died in a diving accident two years ago.

Lee hopes to raise funds for Cancer Research UK, British Heart Foundation and the Barra Island RNLI Lifeboat volunteers.

He said: “I know it’s going to be difficult but I’m prepared. I’m going to miss my friends and family and I appreciate their support.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lee-callaghan-clipper to donate.