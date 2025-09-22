A teenager was on his paper round when he noticed one elderly customer had not collected his newspaper from the day before.

Concerned for 97-year-old Bob Stewart’s wellbeing, Callum Clydesdale, 14, peered through a side window and saw Bob lying on the kitchen floor by the back door.

The Braes High School pupil banged on the window and shouted to try and get his attention, but the only sign of life was Bob’s moving hand.

Callum, a member of 1st Polmont Boys’ Brigade – called 999 and the emergency services arrived at the property in Brightons and took Bob to Forth Valley Hospital for treatment.

Braes High School pupil Callum Clydesdale, 14, has been nominated for a Young Hero Award (Picture: Submitted)

Sadly he died six days later – but those six days gave his family time to be at his bedside and say their goodbyes.

In recognition of his quick thinking and compassion back in September 2024 – when he was only 13 – Callum has now been shortlisted for a Young Hero Award at BBC Radio Scotland's Make a Difference Awards 2025.

Mum Lesleyann Clydesdale said: "Callum was doing the papers every morning at that point and he had delivered to Bob the day before. I was at work and he phoned me and said ‘Bob has not lifted his paper from yesterday' and I said, ‘have a look around and make sure everything's okay’.

"Bob lived over the back from us in Brightons and we always kept an eye on him. Callum looked in the front window and couldn't see him in his sitting room so he went round the back and looked in a side window and saw him lying on the kitchen floor at the back door.

"He banged on the window to try and get his attention and said all that moved was his hand so he knew he was alive. By this time Bob's next door neighbour had come out and Callum phoned 999.

"His quick thinking meant Bob got to hospital in good time and his family were able to get to his bedside and spend time with him before he died."

The neighbour had a telephone number for Mr Stewart's daughter Morag, who lives in London, and contacted her to tell her what happened.

“Bob was a legend of a man, fiercely independent and was driving into his early 90s," said Mrs Clydesdale. “He played golf and was a great neighbour and often gave us rhubarb he grew in his garden."

The Young Hero Award is awarded to someone under 16 who has made a positive impact in their community.

The winners will be announced at the BBC Make a Difference Awards in Scotland ceremony in Glasgow, on September 28.

Bob’s daughter has met Callum to thank him personally for what he did for her father.

"Morag said that regardless if Callum wins or not, he will always be her hero," said Lesleyann.

Revered Scott Burton, minister of Upper Braes Parish Church which the Clydesdale family attends, said: "Callum has shown the ability to think of others, to notice, and to take the initiative. These are all crucial life skills, but they are so sadly lacking in our day.

"Our young people are helping us show the way forward to a more caring community and society, and Callum is playing his part in that.”

