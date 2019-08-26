Brightons mum slims her way to success

A Brightons mum has turned her life around by losing three stone and becoming a Slimming World consultant in a bid to help others lose weight too.

Jenni Lapsley (36) started going to Slimming World after becoming sick of not being able to find any clothes that were ‘forgiving enough to wear’.

As she walked into the slimming group Jenni felt “nervous and apprehensive” especially as she had lost weight before having her children, Amber (4) and Jude (2), but over time had put it all back on again.

She was greeted with lots of warm smiles however and Jenni listened carefully during the meeting and afterwards read through all the books she was given to remain focused.

In her first week Jenny began cooking healthy meals like omelettes or scrambled eggs with spinach on toast for breakfast, baked potatoes, soups and salads for lunch and spaghetti bolognese or steak with chips and roasted vegetables for dinner.

Jenni’s husband, David and their children also began enjoying all the new healthy food she was making and when she returned to group the following week, she was delighted to discover she had lost six pounds.

As the weeks went on Jenni continued to lose weight and her confidence grew so much that she decided to start the Couch to 5k running programme.

She said: “At first I found it really difficult, I could barely run for a minute in week one but each week I improved and by the end of the nine weeks I was running for 30 minutes without stopping. I couldn’t quite believe that I was running to be honest.”

Deciding to set herself a challenge Jenni signed up for the British Heart Foundation’s mymarathon and ran 26.2 miles over the course of May, raising over £300 for the charity during the process.

So far Jenni has lost three stones and is now at her target weight.

Because of this she was voted her group’s “Woman of the Year” and will soon be starting her own Slimming World classes as a consultant in Grangemouth.

She said: “Slimming World has changed my life, I look back on family outings and holiday pictures and it’s like I wasn’t there, because I didn’t like getting my picture taken.

“Now I’m happy to be in a picture and don’t feel like I’m missing out on creating memories with my lovely family.

“There is nothing like the feeling of losing weight and regaining confidence, not to mention the difference in energy and your capabilities in physical activities. I can’t wait to help other people get this feeling and change their lives.”

Jenni’s classes will take place on Wednesdays at 5pm and 7pm at The Scott’s on Wood Street, Grangemouth from September 18.