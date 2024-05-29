Brightons man backpacking the length of Britain to coin in cash for mental health charity
Jordin Duddy, 29, from Brightons, is now well on his way to completing the first quarter of his massive walk, accompanied by his Labrador collie cross Shadow and has already coined in an impressive £1340 for Andy’s Man Club.
The UK charitable organisation, which has a number of branches in the Falkirk area, coordinates weekly peer-to-peer support groups for men with the aim to help and improve their mental health through self-help peer-to-peer interaction.
Jordin said: “I'm looking to raise awareness of men's mental health and raise as much money as possible for Andy’s Man Club at the same time. Men’s mental health is not talked about enough – it needs to be talked about a lot, lot more.
"This walk is going to take me around 76 days to complete and I’m going to have a rough route of around 1450 miles. During this time I’m going to be camping pretty much most of the way, with a couple of camping sites in between to charge my phone and stuff.”
Now well into their quest, Jordin and Shadow have passed Padstow in Cornwall.
"I’m getting ready to head to Port Isaac. My maps tell me it’s 11.8 miles, but the maps have lied to me the full way so far, so we’ll wait and see how long it takes.”
Visit the Jordin’s Facebook page or the Just Giving website for more information or to donate to the cause.
