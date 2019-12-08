Brightons cricket club ‘bowled over’ by top community award

Westquarter and Redding Cricket Club has won the honour Local Club of the Year for its efforts to make its facilities accessible to as many people as possible.

Based in Brightons, the club “puts the community at the heart of everything they do” and has even self-funded a children’s nursery - built on the club grounds - which employs 20 people and allows over 70 families to work.

Membership of the club has rocketed from just 40 to around 200 in the space of five years.

The club has also self-funded the purchase of a table tennis table and a table cricket set to support children and adults with disabilities.

Its extensive work with people who have disabilities has now been recognised by Cricket Scotland, and next year is set to become one of four disability hubs in Scotland.

The club received its accolade this week at the 2019 Sunday Mail sportscotland Scottish Sports Awards.