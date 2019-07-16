Brightons bowler celebrates 100th birthday

Brightons man Harry Heeps celebrated his 100th birthday doing what he loves best – bowling.

The sprightly centenarian marked his milestone with a game of carpet bowls with friends at Greenpark Community Centre following a special celebratory lunch with birthday cake.

Harry, who was born in Blackbraes, has lived in the Falkirk district all his life.

As well as being a former mechanic, Harry worked as a hospital van driver, delivering supplies between hospitals and was also a partner in the family coal business, Thomas Heeps and Sons.

He was one of eight children and is survived by two daughters, Jan and Linda, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Daughter Jan MacLugash, who lives in Fort William, said: “My dad still leads a very active life and enjoys meeting up with friends and playing bowls every week.

“He’s very independent and looks after himself mainly on his own although my nephew Ian and his wife Josephine regularly visit him and give him a helping hand whenever he needs anything. He enjoys getting out and about for wee runs in the car and going for his shopping and things like that.

“He always loved going on holidays with my late mum Helen and still loves going on his holidays today. He was actually just up visiting us recently for a while in Fort William which he enjoyed. He also loves going to Burghead.

“It’s lovely the bowling club put on a special lunch for him – he described it as ‘some spread’ – they really did him proud.”

June Massie, who organised Harry’s birthday lunch said: “We wanted to do something special to mark the occasion as he’s been playing bowling for over thirty years and still enjoys playing today which is a big achievement.”

Harry celebrated his offical birthday, which took place on July 5, with a family meal at the Boardwalk restaurant in Falkirk.

Nephew Ian, from Bo’ness said: “It was a great day and he really enjoyed himself. Longevity definitely runs in the family as most of my uncle’s brothers and sisters all lived well into their nineties as did his mum.

“I think the fact he never smoked could be a factor as well although he does like the odd wee whisky!”